DJ Azonto demands US$10 million compensation from Bawumia

DJ Azonto’s management, Rolls Royce Family, has issued a press statement demanding a $10 million compensation for unauthorized use of their intellectual property by NPP Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

According to them, the unauthorized use of DJ Azonto’s popular song “Fa No Fom” by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during his presidential campaign is a breach of the intellectual property rights and copyright laws governing the entertainment body.

Following the circulation of a viral video, revealing that Vice President Bawumia had integrated DJ Azonto’s hit song into his campaign events without securing proper authorization from the Rolls Royce Family triggered their demands.

In a press statement released by Rolls Royce Family’s Public Relations Officer, Sammy Anim, the management firm expressed strong condemnation for what they perceive as a violation of copyright laws and demanded $10 million in compensation.

Below is the statement: