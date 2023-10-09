DJ Azonto grabs “Most Popular Song” at 2023 GMA UK

Multiple award winning musician DJ Azonto has won another award with his “Fa No Fom” song at the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK.

The event which took place last weekend, September 7th witnessed the presence of top industrial and corporate players.

DJ Azonto was billed to perform along with Shatta Wale, Piesie Esther, Guru, to mention but few, and he bagged home the award for “Most Popular Song” of the year that night.

The “Amapiano” king performed series of his hit songs and gave the audience a memorable night.

Undoubtedly, DJ Azonto has been relentless at churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including Fa No Fom, “Enfa Bi Da,” “Kaba Ne Skirt,” “Add Wale,” “Ampe,” one Prayer, and his latest, “Enye Nwanwa” which is currently a street anthem.