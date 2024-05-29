DJ Azonto Issues Apology to Shatta Wale for Previous Remarks

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto has rendered an apology to Shatta Wale over some unpleasant comments he made in his letter to Medikal.

DJ Azonto, in a long letter to his former boss Medikal, urged him to deal with his marital issues maturely and not listen to Shatta Wale advice.

But the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, in his recent letter to Shatta Wale, expressed remorse for his words, urging the latter to forgive him for involving him in the matter.

“Rolls Royce Family Apology to Shatta Wale The Rolls Royce family, along with DJ Azonto, extends their sincerest apologies to Shatta Wale for a recent letter to Medikal that contained inappropriate remarks.

“We deeply regret any hurt or offense the letter may have caused. Fact is, DJ Azonto has always admired Shatta Wale’s immense contributions to the music industry and the inspiration he provides to countless people on the street.

“His intention was never to disrespect Shatta Wale but to express admiration and offer some personal advice to a brother/colleague.However, we now recognize that his approach was a little more unfortunate, misguided, and insensitive.

“On behalf of DJ Azonto and the entire Rolls Royce family, we want to express our heartfelt apologies for any discomfort or misunderstanding that arose from the letter.

“Shatta Wale, along with other reputable talents, are held in the highest regard by our team, and we fully appreciate the profound impact these pioneers have had on the lives of many, including DJ Azonto.

“Moving forward, DJ Azonto is committed to communicating with greater respect and thoughtfulness. As part of this new approach, management will ensure that DJ Azonto refrains/limits from wearing ladies’ outfits in his performances and appearances, aiming for a much more respectful and appropriate presentation.

“We also wish to extend our appreciation to Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale’s manager, who demonstrated exceptional wisdom and thoughtful words in his response, and we are grateful for his guidance and contribution to the entertainment industry.

“Furthermore, we want to thank a colleague brother Medikal for accepting DJ Azonto’s letter in good faith, demonstrating the spirit of brotherhood and unity between them in the industry,” the statement said.