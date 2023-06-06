DJ Azonto nominated at this years Global Music Awards South Africa

Ghana’s Amapiano king, DJ Azonto, has been nominated at this years Global Music Awards South Africa.

The news of his nomination has been met with great excitement and anticipation from his fans and management team

The Global Music Awards South Africa is an annual event that celebrates the best of Ghanaian music, in and outside the country.

Nominated under Unsung Artist Of The Year, DJ Azonto after the success of “Fa No Fom”, has become an influential figure in the music industry for some time now.

His unique style of music and fashion has earned him a loyal yet controversial fan base and a much higher recognition from the music industry.

The awards gala is set to take place in South Africa this year

DJ Azonto has a new song out dubbed “Bone Standing”, he recently collaborated with actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win dubbed “One Prayer” which is currently a street anthem and a new one with Abochi dubbed “Kokonte” among others

With over 100 awards to his credit, DJ Azonto has been nominated at this years Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, Ghana Music Awards Europe to mention but few.