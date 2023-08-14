DJ Azonto posts his €100k Diamond watch in London

DJ Azonto, the renowned Amapiano icon from Ghana has once again proven that he’s not just a hitmaker but very active in the realm of opulent style.

In a very stunning display of luxury, the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker’s has been spotted showcasing jaw-dropping diamond-studded wristwatch worth a remarkable £100,000.

DJ Azonto who was billed to perform at this years Ghana Party In The Park posted a receipt of the Diamonds purchase on his Snapchat. (Screenshot below).

This lavish display of luxury immediately caught the attention of fans and followers, sparking conversations about his lavish lifestyle.

DJ Azonto is currently promoting his groundbreaking single featuring his wife Mrs Diana Arthur, popularly known as Anita Gucci, along with an iPhone 15 dance challenge to fans for the song titled “Anita”.

With over 300 awards to his credit, DJ Azonto has again been nominated in other international award shows including Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghana Music Awards Europe and Global Music Awards South Africa.

Source : GhVibes Dotnet