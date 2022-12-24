DJ Azonto promises to stay true to his promise

Ghanaian Amapaino king DJ Azonto says his fans have been supportive throughout his career, and gifting them a car this Christmas is the least he could do.

The “Fa Ne Fom” hitmaker is set to give away a brand new Lexus Sports Carto to a fan at the “DJ Azonto Live” concert at Kwashieman Park on Christmas Day, come Sunday.

According to the Amapiano King, he has his fans’ best interests at heart and has always thought of doing something big for them.

“The year is about to end, and I thought of doing something no artiste has ever done in Ghana. Aside giving a free concert to them, I will be giving away a new car on Christmas Day during the ‘Fa No Fom’ dance challenge.

“I urge my fans to come in large numbers as there will be lots of food and drinks, and they should not be left out of the fun,” he said in an interview.

The highly anticipated concert would see DJ Azonto, a multiple award-winning musician, host 20 top music artistes in one of the biggest music concerts during the festive season.