DJ Azonto releases controversial “Serwaa” single

After a successful release of “Fa No Fom” months ago which became a street anthem followed by “You Go Explain Taya” which was also leading music charts after release, multiple award winning musician DJ Azonto drops a new one titled “Serwaa”.

This controversial song comes at a time that media personality Serwaa Amihere continues to make headlines with her most talked about viral video.

Few days after “Serwaa” release, the street and fans are already crazily in love with this new song.

Visuals for the song is ready however until then, enjoy the audio from below https://audiomack.com/djazontomusic/song/serwaa