DJ Azonto Releases  Electrifying Banger titled: “Kaba Ne Skirt”

The number one trending musician in Ghana who promised to give away his G wagon and Maserati to any artist who gets a hit song beyond Fa No Fom is out again with a new Christmas banger titled “Kaba Ne Skirt.”

The new song produced by “Abochi” is another classic from DJ Azonto, who has been hailed as the “King of Amapaino” by many music lovers. The new song is a classic Amapiano tune as DJ Azonto churns out some soothing and amazing lyrics. Sources claim the video for Kaba Ne Skirt was shot way before DJ Azonto recorded the song.

This new jam “Kaba Ne Skirt” comes along with some interesting lyrical vibes that would send your feet wobbling on the dance floor. “Charley de way the Economy make di3, ataadi3 Baako b3 y3 S3 , 10 million oooo.”

Kaba Ne Skirt is the fourth groundbreaking tune from DJ Azonto, with “Fa Ne Fom” still making waves across the country.

DJ Azonto recently won Song of the Year at the just-ended Ghana DJ Awards with his hit single “Fa Ne Fom” and this particular outfit, Kaba and Skirt which made a series of headlines at the event motivated this new street anthem by DJ Azonto Listen to Kaba Ne Skirt below

https://audiomack.com/gh-joy/song/kaba-ne-skirt-christmas-amapiano