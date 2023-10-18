DJ Azonto says his “Fa No Fom” song is bigger than Davido, Burna Boy’s songs

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto says his “Fa No Fom” single is the biggest song on the African continent, surpassing some songs released by Burna Boy and Davido that have been released this year.

DJ Azonto said this following his return to Ghana after performing at the Taabea Ghana Music Awards, where his song won the Most Popular Song of the Year.

According to DJ Azonto, he was mesmerised by the popularity of the song beyond the borders of Ghana, with non-Ghanaians even dancing to the tune.

“I can confidently say ‘Fa No Fom’ is bigger than any song released by Burna Boy and Davido this year. I was delighted about the reception I got during my performance in the UK.

“It is still the most popular song on the continent, and my fans should expect more banging hits in the coming months,” he said in an interview.

DJ Azonto has been one of the most talked-about artistes in Ghana this year, considering his ‘unique’ way of appearing on stage coupled with his make-up.

He is currently promoting his new single, “Enye Nwanwa,” which is available across various streaming platforms.

DJ Azonto has won numerous awards over the past few months, including Best Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards and Africa Spotlight Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment/Choice Awards.