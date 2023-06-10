DJ Azonto sends strong warning to organizers of Ghana Music Awards USA

Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly known as DJ Azonto has made a bold demand to the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards USA, asking for a Lamborghini to take him to the red carpet.

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year award, made this demand during his media tour.

Shout out to the Organizers of the award they are trying to prove stubborn but let me send this message to them on air. If I’m going to be at the event I need to be treated well and a Lamborghini is the only way to show that. DJ Azonto stated

The Ghana Music Awards USA is one of the most prestigious music awards celebrating Ghanaian talents in and outside the country, and is held annually to recognize the best in Ghanaian entertainment.

This year, DJ Azonto is up against some of the biggest names in the industry and is set to make a mark from the event

The organizers of the awards have yet to respond to DJ Azonto’s demand, but it is sure going to be a topic of discussion among the organizers if they will be able to meet his request or if they will have to find another way to get him to the red carpet.

No matter what happens, one thing is for sure – DJ Azonto is sure to make a statement when he arrives at the awards ceremony.

His demand for a Lamborghini is sure to turn heads and will make him the talk of the town upon his arrival

With over 100 awards to his credit, DJ Azonto has once again been nominated at this years Ghana Music Awards South Africa, Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, Ghana Music Awards Europe to mention but few

The awards gala is set to take place in August 26th this year in the United States Of America, Colombia Ohio.