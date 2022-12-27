DJ Azonto shows love; as he sprays loads of cash on Abochi

Ghana’s Amapiano king DJ Azonto was once again on a money-spraying spree as showered loads of cash on award-winning singer Abochi during his concert.

The concert dubbed “Azonto a Confirmie” witnessed over 800,000 patrons troupe the Kwashieman Park for the concert on Christmas Day.

Abochi who was among the guest artistes of the concert literally stole the show on the night with some thrilling performances.

DJ Azonto who was the headline act for the concert having been thrilled with Abochi’s performance rained cash on him.

The “Fa No Fom'” hitmaker on the other hand thrilled patrons with astounding songs and dance performances.