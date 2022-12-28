DJ Azonto storms Kwashieman with “Azonto A Confirmie” concert

It was an epic night of music as DJ Azonto hosted one of the biggest Christmas jams at Kwashieman Park last Sunday.

The “Azonto A Confirmie” concert, as it was dubbed, saw hundreds of music lovers experience some astounding tunes from various artistes.

DJ Azonto who was the headline act for the concert dazzled on the night with some of his hit songs and intriguing dance moves.

Songs like “Waagashi,” “Add Wale,” and “Kaba Be Skirt” excited fans gathered at the venue, but it was the ever-banging “Fa Ne Fom” that sent fans into their dancing moves.

DJ Azonto demonstrated astounding stagecraft as he was joined by the likes of Akola Kituwa and Abochi in a memorable concert.

The sensational Amapiano artiste sprayed loads of cash on Abochi as he thrilled fans on the turntables with some tunes.

“I want to thank all the fans who turned up for the concert, and I promise them next year will be fun as he will bring some of Ghana’s top artistes to Kwashieman,” DJ Azonto said.