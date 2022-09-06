DJ Azonto storms the music market with a new dance

Ghana’s Amapiano and richest DJ Azonto introduces new dance in his Add Wele music video.

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto has dropped entrancing visuals for his new single “Add Wale”.

The video shot by Banitichi depicts a cinematic scene which tells the story of a “Waakye” seller.

In this video, which features intriguing cinematography, DJ Azonto, he shows off his dance moves with some catchy steps.

The well-choreographed music video comes with some soothing melodic tunes produced by …..

The video captures scenes of struggles and excitement among young individuals and could be a contender for video of the year.

DJ Azonto, who aims at becoming the 2022 VGMA artist of the year has been one of the most talked about artists in the music industry since the release of his “Fa Ne Fom” single, which has gained traction on the waves.