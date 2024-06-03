DJ Azonto Turns Heads at TGMA Red Carpet with Nurse Attire

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, hosted by Charter House, drew considerable anticipation, with much of the buzz starting on the red carpet.

As celebrities showcased an array of fashion choices, ranging from striking to questionable, one standout moment stole the spotlight.

Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto took everyone by surprise as he stepped onto the red carpet adorned in a unique ensemble. Renowned for his daring fashion statements, the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker donned a nurse’s uniform, complete with a peculiarly worded apron.

DJ Azonto’s distinctive attire commanded the attention of onlookers, sparking curiosity about the inspiration behind his unconventional look.