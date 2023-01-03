DJ Azonto Turns Newcaster

Ghanaian Amapiano “King” Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly known as “DJ Azonto” demonstrated his news presentation skills when he anchored an evening news programme on a popular television channel, Movement TV.

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker who was a guest Newscaster on Movement TV showcased his new presentation skills having read the major news bulletins.

DJ Azonto who has worked for the likes of Top FM, among others, thrilled listeners with some exciting tip bits from some major happenings during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

In an interview on the sidelines of his news presentation, DJ Azonto said he loved to read news on TV but loved doing music more.

“News reading has always been my thing but I love doing music more and I want to promise my fans more good music in 2023,” DJ Azonto said.

The Amapiano sensation has been the most talked about artistes of the past few months as he thrilled music lovers with some groundbreaking tunes.

Some of his groundbreaking hits include “Kaba Ne Skirt,” “Wagaashi,” “Add Wale,” “VGMA,”Ampe,” “Enfa Bi Da,” as well as the ever-banging song “Fa No Fom.”

He has numerous awards over the past few months including Best Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards and Africa Spotlight Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment/Choice Awards.

Others include Most Influential Artiste, Most Consistent Artiste, Student Artiste, and the Highly Rated Artiste of the Year at the 2022 GABA awards.