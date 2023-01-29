DJ Azonto warns Ghanaian artistes from using his term “Nyariwa”

Ghana’s Amapiano “King” Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto,has claimed ownership of popular social media term ”Nyariwa.”

DJ Azonto known for his captivating lyrical vibes recently released “East Legon Nyawira” single which has been making waves on social media.

According to the Amapiano sensation, the term “Nyariwa” was propounded by him through one of his songs which has risen to become a favourite term used on social media.

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker in an interview urged fellow artiste not to copy his term as he would be ready to take legal action.

“I am the originator of the term “Nyariwa” because I used it in one of my songs and it is vibes I have using whenever I go for shows.

“I don’t want any Ghanaian artiste to use it or they can seek my consent before they use it but for now I am the owner of the term,” he said.

DJ Azonto is expected to stage a gigantic live band show on Valentine Day as he prepares to thrill love couples with some amazing performances.

DJ Azonto, who made his breakthrough with the ever-banging hit single “Fa No Fom,” has won many awards over the past months and also a contender for New Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He is hosting his Valentine’s Day concert at Narvana Lounge, Dzorwulu with tickets selling from 1000 GH

DJ Azonto has so many hit singles to his credit, including “Fa No Fom , Add Wele , WaGaashi, VGMA ,Any money I get , Kaba Ne Skirt , Hustle , East Legon Nyariwa and EnFa Bi Da.

He has won Ghana DJ awards ( best song of the year ), most influential artist of the year , most consistent artist of the year , the richest DJ of the year , students artist of the year , the next most rated artist of the year ( GABA awards, new artist of the year, best afro pop artist of the year and the last is Africa spotlight artist of the year

The Amapiano sensation was recently honoured as the Best Artiste of the Year at the High School Students awards before hosting his Azonto A Confirmie concert which saw thousands of people at the Kwashieman Park.