DJ Azonto Warns Shatta Wale Over Social Media Rants

Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto has taken a ferocious swipe at award-winning artiste Shatta Wale urging him to desist from the social media rants and insults.

Shatta Wale in a recent post on X, targeted DJ Azonto with some unpleasant words which has got social media buzzing.

DJ Azonto in a letter to Shatta Wale expressed his admiration for the Dancehall/Reggae musician but was not happy with the words used.

Below is the full text of the letter:

“Dear Almighty Shatta Wale, Respect is Reciprocal I am not Michy, but I still love you from the bottom of my heart, like 99% of Ghanaians, if not 100%.

“Out of my $10 million compensation from the Vice President, I will build a $2 million museum for you, I swear.

“I want to appreciate and celebrate you now while we are both alive. In Ghana, until you die, you aren’t considered a celebrity. May you reign forever, my King.

“Undoubtedly, because of you, all musicians are doing better than actors these days. I can twerk for a minute in London and still get paid more than a policeman.

“You’ve brought money into the industry. Aside from your impact on musicians, you’ve made bloggers like Gh Hyper, Gh Kwaku Ronnie Is Everywhere, Zion Felix, Kwadwo Sheldon, Gh Trends, and even Bongo rich. Now they control the plastic ladies in Ghana and travel abroad as if it were just a trip to Kaneshie.

“You deserve to be honored before the end of time. Charterhouse awarded a ghost, remember? Ebony wasn’t celebrated until she died. Clap for Charterhouse. The pain in my heart still lingers.

“FaNoFom wasn’t the most popular? Wale, it’s TGMA this year. You can’t afford to miss it. They made you a star. My nurse dress alone for the red carpet costs $300K. All this is because of you; you’ve made money flow into the music industry. You surpass the highest.

“Shatta Wale, on a more serious note, I want you to put your hands behind your back and listen to words of wisdom. Boss, respect is reciprocal. I will give you two million dollars on one condition: Once you get this letter, promise me that you will stop the internet fooling and insults.

“This is your last warning: Stop insulting mothers. I don’t want to hear you ever say “Wo Maame *” again. Remember that life doesn’t come with a manual; it comes with a mum. Shatta Wale, stop the foolishness.

“Where are your good friends, Solash Alien, Kush Taylor, Salti, Dada Joe, Kofi Boat, Kofi Abban, and others? I spoke with Sammy Flex in London to advise you to exercise a little patience, but you still continue, so I’m writing directly to you.

“Don’t ever use that word again, you hear me? Real men don’t insult women; real men don’t insult at all. You are my role model and that of many youth. Boss, if you humble yourself, I swear you will surpass Burna Boy.

“Respect is the only thing you lack, and once corrected, you will win Grammys. My second command to you is to go and apologize to Despite. I won’t give you this advice again if you disrespect me. Respect is reciprocal. A man without a woman is useless. This is what majority of the society think.

“The society has its way of thinking. Some even think a whole God fearing man like me is a Gay and I don’t blame them. What they see is what they copy.

“What they hear is what they learn. Let me add this: I had a dream of you having an expensive and luxurious wedding, and I can’t wait to attend. I’m busy performing in Koforidua now. The sacrifice you have given the industry is worth it, and now promoters pay really well.”