DJ Azonto’s hit single “Fa No Fom” is my  favourite track in Ghana now-Mugeez

Mugeez of R2Bees fame has made an open confession about DJ Azonto’s hit single “Fa No Fom,” describing it as his current favorite song in Ghana.

DJ Azonto’s groundbreaking single continues to make waves across the country with music lovers jamming to the tune.

Last night at the just-ended Tidal Rave, DJ Azonto gave patrons a feel of the “Fa No Fom” energy, which got most celebrities on their feet dancing to the song.

Mugeez in a social media post couldn’t hide his admiration for DJ Azonto’s new hit saying: “Allah Woiyo! Allah Woiyo! Woiyo! Woiyo!, my favourite track be that.”

Other top personalities who have shown interest in the “Fa No Fom” wave include Nana Ama McBrown, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Mr Drew, to mention but a few.

DJ Azonto has been in the news recently after flaunting his expensive cars on social media and his dazzling display on various musical shows in the capital.

Dj Azonto has also been billed to perform at this year’s Ghana DJ Awards.