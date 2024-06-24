DJ Chichi Drops Highly-Anticipated Mixtape ‘Just Vibez’

Renowned DJ Chichi has unveiled her long-awaited mixtape titled “Just Vibez”. Featuring an eclectic mix of genres, the compilation promises to captivate and entertain listeners.

DJ Chichi was also honored with the Nocturnal People’s Choice Award at the Ghana DJ Awards 2023.

“Just Vibez” is expected to become a favorite among DJ Chichi’s fans and music enthusiasts alike. The mixtape is now available for streaming and download on Audiomack.

We invite you to support DJ Chichi by checking out “Just Vibez”, her latest musical endeavor.