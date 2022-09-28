DJ Coz ventures into Amapiano with ‘I Nor Well’

DJ Coz, a prominent name in the Nigerian Afropop music scene is out with a brand new Amanpiano jam dubbed ‘I Nor Well’.

‘I Nor Well’ is basically DJ Coz’s love story that every listener will easily relate to once they hit the play button.

Following the release, the song has amassed over 70k streams on online digital streaming platforms.

With his one-of-a-kind sound and approach to music, DJ Coz intends to not only become a household name in a very short amount of time but also to completely dominate the afrobeat scene.

And to achieve that here is another single that has the title “I NOR WELL” to follow up his previously released single “CHOP N GO”.

Dj Coz considers music to be the “soundtrack of your life,” and he teamed with Majornor to make this monumental song.

https://audiomack.com/djcoz234/song/i-nor-well