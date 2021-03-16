The second edition of YFM’s DJ battle, the Y Clash of the DJS which came off on the 6th of March, ended with Y97.9FM Takoradi’s DJ Edita taking home the Best DJ award sponsored by EBG Credit and a cash prize, among others.

After showing his prowess in two hot categories, the ‘Made in Ghana’ category and the Freestyle category, it was already obvious that DJ Edita had caught the heart of the judges.

Judge, DJ Andy, following the amazing performance from DJ Edita, said, “DJ Edita, you know what, I’m going to be in Taadi in two months time. I will scan YFM, I will search for you and I’m going to listen to every show that you host. You’re superb, man. Kudos to you”.

“DJ Edita, You’ve edited everything. Kudos” was all Reggie Rockstone could say as he was engulfed in the rhythmic heat from the participants, especially DJ Edita for his super exciting play on the turntables. DJ Blow, also a judge in the contest, commended DJ Edita saying, “What can I say? It takes a lot to get me to stand up. Three words for you. DJ Edita. That’s it”.

Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani, had this to say, “I don’t have all of that DJing knowledge like our judges but I can fairly say that DJ Edita totally deserved this award. He had me dancing in my seat with both performances and I couldn’t agree less with our judges on this decision.

I’d like to say a big thank you to our judges for spending their time with us, for spending

their independence day with us, and another big thanks to EBG Credit for acknowledging his talent with this award and cash prize”.

DJ Edita was given a cash prize of GHC1000 for winning the Best DJ of the night award.

The judges for the event were Reggie Rockson, DJ Blow and Andy Krim. Foster Romanus host of e.TV Ghana’s LNCS was the MC for the night.