DJ Jahmar and Fantan Mojah Set to Ignite Dancehall with “Fantan Mojah Guh Dung”

Shinealous Records is gearing up to launch “Fantan Mojah Guh Dung,” an electrifying collaboration between DJ Jahmar and Dancehall luminary Fantan Mojah.

Scheduled to drop on July 5, this vibrant Dancehall anthem promises to resonate globally, showcasing both artists’ distinctive styles and musical prowess, and connecting fans from all corners of the world.

Arizona’s music scene stalwart, DJ Jahmar, and leader of the ’12 Tribes’ sound system, is set to bring his infectious beats and dynamic stage presence to the forefront with ‘Fantan Mojah Guh Dung.’ His unique blend of Dancehall and Reggae influences has captivated audiences at major festivals and clubs, solidifying his reputation as an industry icon.

Fantan Mojah, celebrated for his cultural contributions to Reggae and Dancehall, is set to inject ‘Fantan Mojah Guh Dung’ with his trademark charisma and lyrical depth. This collaboration marks a significant departure for the artist into hardcore Dancehall territory, showcasing his versatility and unwavering commitment to musical innovation.

“This single is about pushing boundaries,” DJ Jahmar affirms. “Fantan Mojah’s fearless approach adds a new dimension to ‘Fantan Mojah Guh Dung,’ staying true to our mission to innovate within the genre.”

Accompanying the release on July 5 is a visually stunning visualizer on Vevo, curated by Shinealous Records and powered by Symphonic. This strategic partnership is set to amplify the track’s impact, ensuring it leaves an indelible mark on the Dancehall landscape.

“Fantan Mojah Guh Dung” is poised to be a standout moment for Shinealous Records, underscoring their commitment to revitalizing authentic Reggae, Hip Hop, and Dancehall globally. The world is eagerly anticipating the moment when DJ Jahmar and Fantan Mojah unite to unleash their musical prowess and set the dance floors ablaze with this release.