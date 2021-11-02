DJ Justice to sign off the year with ‘’The Justice Experience 2021 Festival’’

With social novelty becoming the norm again and a fleet of end-of-year shows driving in both fast and furious, Stonebwoy’s official disc jockey, DJ Justice is set to reconnect with fans of music in the weeks ahead for his newest iteration of ‘’The Justice Experience’’ festival slated for December 17-19, 2021.

In what is expected to be a three-day event powered by his own firm, The Justice Experience, the acclaimed disc jockey presents the now confirmed event with a string of trendy flyers which outline what’s in store for fans this December.

Things are expected to kick off with a welcome party on the festival’s opening day, immerse partakers in activities that include; a health walk, free health screening exercise and some cleaning on its second day, before capping off with the eponymous concert fans have been waiting re-live since 2019.

Although DJ Justice is yet to share the juiciest bits about his incoming mega festival, 2021’s iteration of ‘’The Justice Experience’’ is definitely one for concert enthusiasts and anyone looking forward to have a good time as 2021 draws to a close.