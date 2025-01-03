DJ Lord OTB Celebrates 10-Year Milestone with Spectacular All Black Party

On the evening of December 24, 2024, two-time Guinness Ghana DJ of the Year, DJ Lord OTB, marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career with a sensational All Black Party at the Oliver Twist Shack.

The event, which drew music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and VIPs, was a fitting tribute to his 10 years of influence in the Ghanaian music scene.

The All Black-themed party catered to a wide array of musical tastes, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The event showcased an impressive lineup of some of Ghana’s top DJs and hypemen, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere that kept the crowd dancing all night long.

Highlights included special performances by Mel Blak and Rcee, while the evening reached new heights with a surprise appearance from the renowned Ghanaian music icon, King Promise. The star-studded performances, combined with the vibrant party atmosphere, made the event a true celebration of DJ Lord OTB’s outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received over the past 10 years. This event was a celebration of everyone who has been part of my journey,” DJ Lord OTB expressed, reflecting on the incredible support from fans and peers alike.

The event was sponsored by Smirnoff Ghana and had 3 Music TV as its official media partner, further solidifying its status as a key moment in Ghana’s music history. DJ Lord OTB’s 10-year celebration proved to be a stunning showcase of his artistry, and a testament to his continued influence in the Ghanaian entertainment landscape.