DJ Lord OTB Grabs Top Honors as ‘DJ of the Year’ at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards’23

On Saturday night, Ghanaian Disc Jockey Lord OTB claimed a slice of history as he won the most coveted best ‘DJ of the Year’ category at the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

The Disc Jockey, whose real name is Lord Barnes, made history by becoming the first DJ to dethrone the five-time winner, DJ Vyrusky.

The esteemed DJ faced fierce competition from industry stalwarts such as DJ Nyce, DJ Mac Tonto, DJ Sly, and DJ Faculty but stood out as the ultimate winner.

In addition to the DJ of the Year honour, DJ Lord OTB also won the ‘Mixtape of the Year’ and ‘Best Southern Zone DJ’ awards.

His dedication, creativity, and years of hard work have solidified his position as a trailblazer in the DJing scene.

The event also recognized other notable DJs, including The Mask DJ as Female DJ of the Year, DJ Bridash from Hitz FM as Record Promoter of the Year, and honored the legendary DJ Lucy Banini, aka Maa Luu, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, held at the Grand Arena on November 25, witnessed electrifying performances from renowned musicians such as Shatta Wale, Dope Nation, Abiana, Keche, and Zigi, creating an unforgettable night of music and celebration.