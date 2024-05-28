DJ Lord OTB Presents OTB Live: An Unforgettable Night of Music and Celebration

Ghana’s renowned DJ, DJ Lord OTB, is thrilled to announce the inaugural OTB Live event, set to debut on June 22, 2024. This groundbreaking occasion coincides with the eve of DJ Lord OTB’s birthday, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. OTB Live promises to be a vibrant and captivating event, blending a dynamic party atmosphere with valuable networking opportunities for key players in the music and DJing sectors.

Taking place at Corks Lounge, a chic venue tucked behind The Koala Shopping Mall in Osu’s bustling neighborhood, OTB Live will unfold amidst the venue’s stylish decor and prime location. Corks Lounge provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, and socializing.

Join DJ Lord OTB and a lineup of notable figures from the music and entertainment realms for an event that promises to be both entertaining and inspiring. Whether you’re a die-hard DJ Lord OTB fan, a music enthusiast, or an industry insider, OTB Live is an experience not to be missed. Mark your calendars for June 22, 2024, and prepare to attend the inaugural OTB Live at Corks Lounge in Osu.

Entry to this exclusive event is strictly by RSVP, so make sure to secure your spot in advance. OTB Live is powered by Klab Concepts with support from DC Leakers, ensuring an evening of unparalleled entertainment and celebration.