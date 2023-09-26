DJ Lord OTB Set To Headline The Inaugural GUINNESS ACCRAVAGANZA

The inaugural GUINNESS ACCRAVAGANZA, a new multi-artsy sensory experience in Ghana, will feature award-winning Ghanaian DJ Lord OTB as the headline DJ. This exciting event is set to take place on Saturday, September 30th at the Untamed Empire, off the Spintex Road.

Known as one of Ghana’s most sought-after DJs, DJ Lord OTB is renowned for his exceptional music selection skills, and he promises to thrill attendees with an unforgettable musical experience.

Before taking the stage at GUINNESS ACCRAVAGANZA, DJ Lord OTB recently served as the official DJ for the Black and Bold conversation event, held on September 20th, 2023, at the Barn Door Beer Garden. The event featured prominent panelists, including Annabelle Renee, Kennedy Agyapong, Baba Sadiq, and others.

The maiden edition of ‘the GUINNESS ACCRAVAGANZA’, set to be an immersive appreciation of Guinness’ core belief ‘Black Shines Brightest’, will see the best of Ghanaian talents including KiDi performing his expansive catalogue of dance-ready tunes like the recently released ‘Likor’ with the Afro Harmony band.

The first of its kind experience set to happen at the Untamed Empire on the Spintex Road will also see the ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker Camidoh’, the Afropop twin sisters Lali X Lola, Niashun, and Lynx prodigy, Maya Blu taking the main stage to thrill thousands of Ghanaian music lovers.

Beyond the music, the Guinness Accravaganza will be an explosion of several other experiences from artsy spaces curated to bring out the fun in you to playful booths where soccer fans can experiment with the world’s beautiful game and catch live screenings of top matches like Saturday’s EPL fixture between Liverpool and Tottenham or the highly anticipated Manchester United versus Crystal Palace game.

Gates open at noon to get fans settled in for the muti-artsy sensory adventure of art, fashion, and vibe.

Source : DC Leakers