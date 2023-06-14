DJ Mensah Drops 3 Top Mixes On Apple Music (listen)

Award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, has released three new mixes – containly perfectly selected songs – on Apple Music.

DJ Mensah whose real name is Michael Mensah Ayenu, dropped his Afro Beats Hitz Volume 1, Afro Beats Hitz Volume 2, and Afro Beats Hitz Volume 3 on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The playlists comprise several hit songs from Ghananian, Nigerian and other well-known African musicians.

DJ Mensah is a household name in the entertainment industry, having been in showbiz for over a decade and his Afro Beats Hitz, Vol. 1, Volume 2, and Volume 3, contain carefully selected tracks. The mixes were done in collaboration with Turntable Entertainment, a company established in 1997 with a DJ Megamix for Blackstreet.

Tracks on Vol. 1 includes: Alright (mixed) ft. Shatta Wale and King Promise, Level Up (Twice As Tall) ft Burna Boy, Duduke (mixed) – Simi, and Pretty Girl (mixed) ft. Patoranking and Adekunle Gold.

Volume 2. is a soul-soothing, perfect go-to playlist of 47 songs.

Songs on Vol. 2 include: Don’t Call Me Back – Joeboy, Mayorkun, Away (mixed) – Oxlade, Hold On (mixed) Mix Naija, T-Classic, Damn (Mixed) – Omah Lay

DJ Mensah’s Afro Beats Hitz Volume 3 mix containing 38 songs is certainly not the playlist you want to miss.

The Volume 3 has songs such as Let Me Know (Mixed) – Mr Drew, Way Too Big (mixed) – Burna Boy, Bumper (mixed), Sarkodie, No Dulling (mixed) Keche, and Of Lagos (mixed) Mayorkun.

About DJ Mensah

DJ Mensah is a popular Ghanaian DJ, events promoter, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the official DJ for the 15 time Ghana Musuc and BET Awards winning rapper, Sarkodie.

Also known as the “Untouchable”, DJ Mensah has a track record of organizing successful events such as Akwaaba UK’s ‘December In Ghana’, ‘Party in the Park’, in addition to his annual ‘All White Party’ and Ghana’s premiere weekly corporate entertainment event, ‘Simply Irresistible’ which is organized every Friday at Soho, Marina Mall in Accra.