DJ Mensah Foundation Donates Desks, Learning Materials to Akokoase AEDA School

The DJ Mensah Foundation – a charitable organization founded by award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, Michael Ayenu Mensah popularly known as DJ Mensah – has donated school desks and learning materials to the Akokoase AEDA School in the Central Region of Ghana.

The Foundation made the donation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with support from some individuals and institutions including blogger Kobby Kyei, Avanni, Perfumebase, Pappaz Frozen Meat Market, Angel and Publishing Limited and Priscilla of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC). Prisilla and Angel and Publishing Limited provided books to students of Akokoase AEDA School, Perfumebase donated perfumes to teachers while Pappaz Frozen Meat Market donated foodstuffs. The desks were made by Avanni.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the school to make the donation, DJ Mensah said: “It’s a true honor to be here today on behalf of the DJ Mensah Foundation. This moment means a lot to us—not just because we’re donating desks, but because we believe deeply in the power of education and the importance of creating a comfortable, supportive environment for learning.”

According to him, when he and his Foundation’s partners heard about the challenges faced by Akokoase AEDA School, they knew they had to act.

He said no child should struggle to learn simply because they don’t have a proper desk to sit on.

He explained that “These desks may seem like a small gesture, but we hope they bring big changes—more focus in class, more pride in your school, and a stronger belief in your future.”

DJ Mensah said: “To the teachers and staff: thank you for your tireless dedication. And to the students: know that you are seen, you are valued, and your dreams matter.”

According to him, the DJ Mensah Foundation remains committed to supporting education and community development across Ghana.

The donation is a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact that can be made when individuals and organizations come together to support a common cause.

DJ Mensah encouraged his fellow creatives to try and help people in rural communities in Ghana.