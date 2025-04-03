DJ Mensah Wins ‘Most Innovative DJ Of The Year’ Award

…at Executive Entrepreneurs and Business Honors

Ghanaian disc jockey, Michael Ayenu Mensah, popularly known as DJ Mensah, has been awarded the ‘Most Innovative DJ Of The Year’ at the 2025 edition of the annual Executive Entrepreneurs and Business Honors. This prestigious recognition was presented to DJ Mensah at the awards ceremony in Accra on Friday, March 28.

A citation of honor presented to DJ Mensah at the ceremony read: “You are a proof that good things come to those who are willing to sacrifice to reach a worthwhile goal, indeed you are an icon worth emulating.” This acknowledgement is a testament to DJ Mensah’s dedication and innovative approach to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

As one of the pioneers behind Ghana’s most innovative entertainment events, such as the annual Eat Drink Music (EDM) festival and the weekly ‘Simply Irresistible’ at Soho Accra, DJ Mensah, the Managing Partner of Akwaaba Events, has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and excellence. His work as the official DJ for award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has also been instrumental in shaping the country’s music scene.

Morever, DJ Mensah’s philanthropic efforts through his DJ Mensah Foundation have made a significant impact on society, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community.

About the Awards Scheme

The Executive Entrepreneurs and Business Honors is an annual award scheme celebrating individuals who are doing excellent in their various disciplines or fields of life. The award scheme cuts across various categories including food, entertainment, entrepreneurship, fintech and fashion.