‘Dj Paak & Friends’ Announces Highly Anticipated Return To Ghana

The wildly anticipated event dubbed “DJ Paak & Friends”, will be taking a flight to Accra, Ghana for its first edition in the motherland!

Taking place at Shades Lounge in the hub of enjoyment (Osu), there will be a heavy rotation of renowned DJs to keep patrons excited and in the Detty December mood.

Special appearances from international artists such as 6fo, Nina Rose, and NUA to name a few, are bound to bring the party experience from the diaspora. This is not an event to miss.

Here’s a mix for you to enjoy whilst you prepare for the main event: https://soundcloud.com/djpaak/dj-paak-and-friends-ghana-edition-mix

Dj Paak recently released ‘We Meuve Remix’. The song co-produced by Baman Beatz sees Paak tap TheOnlyRLS, Mr. Oulala, Eddie Khae, Mr. Drew, and Patapaa for the party anthem. Musically, ‘We Meuve (Remix)’ sees the GDJ Award-winning DJ deploy a thick bassy instrumental, shimmering with glossy horns and infectious percussion.

Throughout his career, the turntable technician has bagged nominations for Best DJ at the 2019 GMA UK Awards and the Best International Ghanian DJ at the 2020 GDJ Awards: and that’s just a couple of Paak’s accolades. With more music on the way, Paak is on a mission to solidify his legendary status.