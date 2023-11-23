DJ Perbi teams up with Cina Soul, Larruso for new song, “Body Medicine”

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, born Solomon Yaw Perbi Akonnor, popularly known as DJ Perbi has recruited labelmate, Larruso and versatile Ghanaian songbird, Cina Soul on his afro-caribbean influenced song titled “Body Medicine” produced by BABA WVD.

On a fusion of afrobeats and influences from Caribbean dancehall produced beat by BABA WVD, the three forces, DJ Perbi, Cina Soul and Larruso curates a story about their love interest. The two singers, Cina Soul and Larruso sing about the type of partners they fancy and the length at which they are willing to keep them.

DJ Perbi who over the years has developed and mastered his craft of disc jockeying and has ever since channeled his focus and energy into effecting positive changes to the human race through music.

DJ Perbi’s performances; which have explored multi-genres including afrobeats, hip hop, highlife, and dancehall have also been received by elite concert patrons including Bhim Nation Concert, December to Remember, Ashaiman To Da World Concert, and a major appearance on AC Milan and Roc Nation’s “From Milan With Love: New Gen” Virtual Concert hosted by DJ Khaled. DJ Perbi believes in positivity and love and he is doing just that uniting people through music.

Listen here: https://ingrv.es/body-medicine-4zu-w