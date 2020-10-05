Lebanese Disc Jockey & electronic music designer, DJ Sky has married his girlfriend Rasha in a private intimate ceremony in Accra.
The wedding which was held on Saturday 3rd October was witnessed by a few including the bride and groom’s family, close friends and business associates.
DJ Sky who is based in Ghana is one of the top rated performers in the country.
Below are pictures from the ceremony.
