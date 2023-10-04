DJ SKY Spotted with Reekado Banks, Ice Prince at Nigeria’s Independence Celebration in Ghana

DJ SKY, a renowned disc jockey, turned Nigeria’s Independence Celebration into a monumental party on Sunday, October 1. The much-awaited celebration was held at the Alora Beach Resort in Ghana, where DJ SKY partied the night away with a group of popular musicians.

The event, organized by Adult Nation Entertainment, was a jubilant affair graced by an array of popular artists, including Nigeria’s Reekado Banks, Destalker comedian, Ice Prince, & Guinean Businessman ABD Traore, alongside fervent citizens eager to revel in the glory of their nation’s independence.

DJ SKY, a name synonymous with musical prowess and innovation, took center stage, transforming the atmosphere with an unforgettable performance that had the crowd on their feet. With an expertly curated playlist that spanned genres and eras, the celebrated DJ ensured that every beat resonated with the spirit of unity and liberation.

The iconic beach venue transformed into a vibrant dance floor as he seamlessly mixed a range of musical genres, catering to the diverse tastes of the audience.

A celebrated figure in the music industry, DJ SKY has consistently made waves with his performances and sold-out shows. With a career marked by innovation and successful endeavors, he has consistently delivered mind-blowing performances.

His recent sold-out shows in the “HEY, IBIZA” Festival series, organized by WatsUp TV & SkyMusic, have only solidified his position as a musical force to be reckoned with.