DJSky Welcomes New Baby Girl, Milagros

Ghanaian-based Lebanese international electronic music DJ, DJSky has welcomed his first baby with his wife, Rasha.

Rasha delivered their first bundle of joy on Tuesday 28th September 2021 at Lister Hospital in Airport Hills, Accra.

DJ Sky took to social media to announce the arrival of the baby which has received a lot of congratulatory messages from well-wishers and fans from across the globe.

DJ Sky has also released new viral music named after his newborn, Milagros featuring Ken & Seth music and has garnered over 10 million views across all digital platforms.

DJ Sky married his longtime girlfriend Rasha, at an intimate ceremony with friends and family in October 2020.