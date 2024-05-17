DJ Sleek nominated for “Best DJ Act Ghana” at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024

DJ Sleek receives a nomination at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards. The disc jockey behind Pluzz 89.9 FM’s popular Late Afternoon Drive Show (Drive with the Area Gang) will be in line for “Best DJ Act Ghana (DJ Rab Bakari Memorial Award)” for his contributions in the year under review.

With the Ghana Entertainment Awards roughly two months away, DJ Sleek is optimistic about clinching the award on July 6 at New York City’s Kaufman Music Center. He shared the following in a press release: “I’m excited to be nominated for this prestigious award a second time in a row. I am grateful to my fans, friends and family. They have been very supportive since day one. Also, big ups to organizers and the board for the recognition.”

Since blowing up, DJ Sleek has been a sensation among fans. Matthew Amu Doku, as he is officially known, won the University of Cape Coast’s “Best Campus DJ” as far back as 2016 and has gone on to do bigger things. He went on to perform at shows including Lauryn Hill Afrochella Pop-Up Party, Vodafone X Concert, Night of 1022 Laughs, Tina Festival (The Kente Party), Tidal Rave, Afro Future, Boomplay and Itel’s Power Up Your Life (P55 Series & E1 Music Festival) and Guinness Matchday 2024.

You can cast your vote for DJ Sleek for “Best DJ Act Ghana” here: https://ghentawards.com/vote/