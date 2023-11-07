DJ Sleek shakes Tidal Rave

Rhythmic Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Matthew Amu Doku, affectionately hailed in showbiz as DJ Sleek gave a mesmerising performance to patrons at the 2023 Tidal Rave concert which took place in Accra last week.

Known for his exceptional performances over the years in the entertainment circles, DJ Sleek moved the crowd to a blissful moment during the show.

Giving a back-to-back show on the disc, his play selections ushered the fans to dance-to-the-feet tracks which interspersed the crowd with an unforgettable experience.

The popular Ghanaian DJ disclosed that he feels more satisfied when he sees fans excited at occasions any time he gives a thrilling show.

Though artistes were billed to perform at the concert, fans were yearning more for mixes from DJ Sleek, as they were in the “Oliver Twist ask for more” scenario to be served with more rhythmic vibes from DJ Sleek.

DJ Sleek over his successful years as a Disc Jockey performed at shows including Lauryn Hill Afrochella Pop-Up Party, Vodafone X Concert, Night of 1022 Laughs, Tina Festival (The Kente Party) among other shows.

Reiterating his commitment to continually give sensational performances, he promised to work indefatigably to meet the standard needs of music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

The sensational DJ expressed appreciation to Echo House Ghana Limited, Pluzz Fm, Krew, DJ Vyrusky, Linksters among others for their phenomenal support of his disc jockey ambition.

“You can ward off your boredom and wind off your solitude by catching me on The Drive with The AreaGang at Pluzz FM 88.9, which is a late afternoon drive-time show”, DJ Sleek confidently assured.

By Nii Arday