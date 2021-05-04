Grinding

Grinding is a drill and trap mixed by Ghanaian multiple award winning Disc Jockey DJ Sly known as the unstoppable.

The mixtape featured Asaaka boys, Medikal, Yaw Tag, Akata boyz, Joey B, Stomzy, Sarkodie, Tion Wayne, Tulenkey, Kweku Flick, Kuame Eugene, Pop Smoke, Big Shaq, Shatta Wale, Jack Harlow, Chamillionare, Deed Peepol, Okesse1, Pappy Kojo, Kofi Jamar, Ypee and more.

