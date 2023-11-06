DJ Sly King Leads in 2023 Ghana DJ Awards Nominations

Top Ghanaian star Disc Jockey, DJ Sly King is the top nominee for the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards.

Sly King received 7 nominations, including DJ of the year, best male

radio DJ, Afrobeats DJ and DJ/Artist collaboration of the year.

The biggest night in Africa when it comes to DJs and music is right around the corner.

Officially known as the 11th Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff, the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards will be held, Saturday, 25th November at the Grand Arena in Accra, the first edition of the show at the venue