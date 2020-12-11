Ghanaian multiple award-winning Disc jockey, DJ Sly has been awarded the DJ of the Year 2020 at the recently held Youth Excellence Award at the Silver Star Towers.

The Youth Excellence Awards which was instituted to reward and motivate visionary Ghanaian youth has awarded others including Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale), Dr Kofi Amoa Abban, Bola Ray, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, and Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The event put together by Clique Empire was attended by celebrities and Ghanaian youth in their various field of work