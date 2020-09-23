Ghanaian Disc Jockey and producer, Dj Sly is set to release one of his most anticipated song of the year, ‘My life’ features Ghanaian star Wendy Shay and BET award winner Eddy Kenzo from Uganda.

It is West Africa and East Africa connection.

Dj Sly has constantly given us timeless hits since the release of her classic Afrobeat single, Gyae Dede till his buzzing fly love jam, Ole Alo.