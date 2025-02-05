DJ Wallpaper hosts KiDi, OliveTheBoy, Xlimkid at 2025 ‘The Vibe Experience’

Award-winning disc jockey, DJ Wallpaper, hosted yet another remarkable edition of his annual ‘The Vibe Experience’ event. Since 2022, the prominent nightlife DJ gathers an exciting lineup of artistes, DJs, MCs and dancers in February for a party of a lifetime.

This year’s edition which happened at Mad Club in Accra on the night of 2nd February 2025, ushered the disc jockey into his birthday the next day.

The party was thrilling as billed DJs kept the audience dancing and singing along to some of the top songs currently.

Music superstars KiDi, OliveTheBoy, and Xlimkid joined the birthday celebrant at the party to share in his joy. They jammed with the audience while DJ Wallpaper dished out their hit songs back-to-back.

Dancegod Lloyd and his crew were also present and treated patrons to some of the most popular dance challenges across the world.

Other talents that came to support DJ Wallpaper included Maya Blu, Veola, DSL, Mo Jigger, as well social media influencer Kojo Junior.

DJ Wallpaper hopes to achieve another milestone in the nightlife community next year after impressive reviews about 2025 ‘The Vibe Experience’.