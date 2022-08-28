DJ Zel honoured at Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022

Ghanaian-born British disc jockey, Zelda Nana Yaa Manteaw, known by her stage name as DJ Zel, has been named among the top 100 most talented kids from around the globe at this year’s Global Prodigy Awards.

The awards gala held at the Marriott Hotel Al Jadaf in Dubai saw numerous youngsters in numerous endeavours across the arts, music, and sports, among others, receive recognition for their exploits.

In an interview after receiving her award, DJ Zel said she was poised to make Ghana and Britain proud as she would continue to pursue her dreama of becoming a top Entrepreneur and global disc jockey.

“I would continue to do amazing work to project the image of Ghana and the United Kingdom because of the love I have for these two great nations.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my fans from these two nations, and I really appreciate the support they have given ever since I started back in 2019,” she said.

DJ Zel added that she plans to introduce a new natural hair and body products in Ghana later in the year following the successful launch of the product in the UK last year.

“I want to launch the DJ Zel Natural Shea Butter Hair Cream and Oil, Body Cream and Oil, and Lip Balm in Ghana because I believe that black is beautiful and we have to develop products that will make it glow more.

“I intend to use 40% of the profit margins from sales to support various charity works in Ghana and other Africa countries, and I urge Ghanaians to support me,” she said.

DJ Zel is a popular show host in the UK and has been featured on big musical stages around the world.