Djibouti bank acquires Ugandan entity in expansion move

Salaam African Bank (SAB) headquartered in Djibouti has acquired Top Finance Bank Limited in Uganda in an expansion move, Uganda’s central bank, Bank of Uganda, said Monday.
Bank of Uganda in a statement issued here said it has approved the acquisition in line with the country’s financial laws.
Incorporated in 2007, the SAB is a provider of financial products and services mainly in the East African region. Enditem
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News