Djibouti Forum Seeks to Catalyze African Investment in Shifting Global Economy

Djibouti will host its second annual investment forum from April 7–8, 2025, convening over 400 global financiers, development bank leaders, and policymakers to strategize on accelerating capital flows into Africa amid geopolitical and economic realignments.

Organized by the Fonds Souverain de Djibouti, the event aims to position the Horn of Africa nation as a nexus for pan-continental growth, leveraging its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

With participants managing more than $2 trillion in assets, including representatives from the African Development Bank (AfDB), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and sovereign funds like Nigeria’s NSIA and Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ, the forum will address mobilizing multilateral development banks’ balance sheets, harnessing megatrends like digitalization, and mitigating risks in frontier markets.

“This is about aligning Africa’s financial ecosystem with emerging opportunities,” said Dr. Slim Feriani, CEO of Djibouti’s sovereign wealth fund. “Our geography and stability make us an ideal partner to bridge global capital with regional needs.”

Key speakers include AfDB Vice President Solomon Quaynor, Citigroup’s Miguel Azevedo, and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, alongside heads of institutions such as Afreximbank and Shelter Afrique. Discussions will focus on scalable infrastructure projects, renewable energy partnerships, and innovative financing models to offset rising debt burdens across low-income nations.

The forum unfolds as African economies grapple with a $70 billion annual infrastructure financing gap and competition for foreign investment. Djibouti, home to major ports and military bases, has positioned itself as a logistics and trade hub, yet faces regional headwinds including Ethiopia’s debt crisis and Red Sea security tensions.

Analysts note the event’s emphasis on multilateral collaboration reflects a broader shift away from reliance on Western-led institutions. African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina recently called for tripling the continent’s financial sector assets to $1.7 trillion by 2030, a goal requiring heightened private-sector engagement.

However, skepticism persists. While Djibouti’s GDP grew 6% in 2024, critics highlight its $3.2 billion external debt—nearly 70% of GDP—as a cautionary tale. “Forums must translate dialogue into tangible projects,” said Zemedeneh Negatu, an Ethiopia-based investment strategist. “Africa’s infrastructure deficit won’t close without de-risking mechanisms and faster regulatory harmonization.”

As global capital seeks alternatives to saturated markets, Djibouti’s bet on its convening power underscores both the urgency and complexity of financing Africa’s next development chapter—a task demanding more than rhetoric in an era of fractured alliances.