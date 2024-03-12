Djibouti open for business as sovereign fund confirms regional investment forum dates

DJIBOUTI City, Djibouti 11 March 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- One of the fastest growing economies in the world is rolling out the red carpet for international investors this May. The Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti (Fonds Souverain de Djibouti) has today announced the dates for its upcoming Djibouti Forum – Gateway of Opportunities, taking place the 12 to 14 May at the Djibouti Palace Kempinski.

“This inaugural Forum will showcase the potential and investment opportunities of Djibouti as well as the African continent. It will bring together CEOs, investors and developers to foster collaboration amongst like-minded individuals, catalyse strategic investments for the whole subregion, and facilitate dialogue between the Fund and the institutional investment community,” says Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti CEO, Dr Slim Feriani.

Recent investments in ports and logistics, hospitality and renewable energy provide a blueprint for investors. The country’s 2035 plan provides a clear roadmap and under the leadership of H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti, the country offers numerous incentives to private sector players.

The event is being overseen by the pan-African media and communication group, IC Publications, publishers of African Business magazine. They expect an impressive roster of high-level speakers who will provide key insights for decision-makers looking for opportunity – as well as excellent networking opportunities with other institutional and business leaders in strategic sectors from Europe, the US, Asia and the African continent itself.

“According to the African Development Bank, Djibouti’s economy is set to grow 6.5% this year. There is a clear opportunity for first-mover advantage in this country that is not only strategically located, but has one of the most sophisticated logistics hub on the continent, and with ten undersea cables, can become a hub for data centres and other technology related activities. And these are just two sectors. Hospitality, renewable energy – the country aims to be the first to be 100% clean energy dependent by 2030 – and finance are all low hanging fruits,” adds Omar Ben Yedder, Managing Director of IC Publications.

“We have a stable, convertible currency, a stable political and economic environment and a supportive government. The country attracted more than USD 2.3 billion in FDI between 2000 and 2020, predominantly in infrastructure investments. This is an opportunity for people to see it with their own eyes and accompany us on this journey,” added Feriani.

Djibouti Forum 2024 Highlights

The Power of Ports: Situated at the crossroads of major shipping routes, Djibouti’s world-class ports are critical links in global trade routes. The Forum offers an opportunity to share insights into how investments in Djibouti’s ports can drive economic growth, enhance logistics, and facilitate international trade.

Investing for Tomorrow: The event will delve into Djibouti’s key sectors in greater detail, including logistics, energy, telecommunications, and tourism, and the lucrative investment opportunities that they present.

Uniting Continents: Djibouti serves as a gateway to both neighbouring countries on the African continent and the Middle East. The Forum will showcase the unique investment opportunities that this presents, including the potential for cross-border collaborations and investments, and fostering economic integration.

A World of Contacts: The event promises extensive networking opportunities, connecting you with high-profile delegates, potential partners, and government officials from around the globe.

Economic Growth: Djibouti’s government is committed to creating a conducive environment for investors. The Forum will shed light on the progressive policies and initiatives aimed at facilitating foreign investments, ensuring a mutually beneficial relationship between investors and the host nation.

Notes to Editors:

About the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti (Fonds Souverain de Djibouti)

Established in March 2020, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti has been created to help improve governance and catalyse greenfield investments in strategic sectors of the economy. These include sustainable natural resources and energy, telecommunications and digital infrastructure, financial services, general infrastructure, technology, tourism, healthcare and education.

The Fund aims to diversify and modernise the country’s economy as well as boost its growth by relying on a competitive private sector and generating wealth for future generations. Key state-owned enterprises from utilities, and logistics to telecommunications now feature in its portfolio to drive modernisation.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund’s mission also consists of increasing investment and developing economic partnerships in the entire Horn of Africa region.

About Dr Slim Feriani

The Sovereign Wealth Fund of Djibouti is under the stewardship of its CEO Dr Slim Feriani. He has more than 25 years of experience in international capital markets and has previously served as a Minister in Tunisia where he held two portfolios focusing on industry and SMEs as well as energy, mining and renewable energy.

About The Djibouti Government’s VISION 2035

Vision 2035 is a long-term strategic plan for the Republic of Djibouti. Its objective is to position the country as a vital hub for the regional and continental economy. It was developed in tandem with Djiboutian youth, political parties, civil society, the private sector, and international development partners, and therefore reflects economic, political, and social goals for the whole of society.

About IC Events & African Business

IC Events is the events division of IC Publications – the leading Pan-African media and communications group. It organises some of the most important events in the African calendar for private sector decision-makers, government policy-makers, thought leaders, entrepreneurs and change makers.

African Business is IC Publications’ flagship publication online and in print. Its award-winning editorial team is hugely respected for its integrity and excellence. The magazine provides all-important tools that enable readers to maintain a critical edge in a continent that is changing the world. Its readers are affluent and cosmopolitan Africans as well as global investors and Africa-watchers.

