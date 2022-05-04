Djibouti Premier league : Arta Solar 7 retains Premier League title and strives to become the Dream Team of African football

DJIBOUTI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crowned champions in their last game of the 2021/2022 season of the Djibouti Premier League for the second consecutive year, after winning 14 out of a total of 18 matches (an 80% success rate), the Arta Solar 7 Sports Association maintains the Club’s dominance of Djiboutian football and continues expanding its workforce by recruiting the best players to conquer African regional football.

Winner of the Djibouti Premier League title and in the running to win the Djibouti Cup, Arta Solar 7 continues its steady ascent, to establish itself as one of the most prestigious football franchise clubs on the continent.

Behind this dream is the Ivorian businessman Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss, who took over as President of the Club in 2018 and gave the name of its renewable energy company to the team. In November 2020, to accelerate its ambition of becoming one of the biggest clubs in Africa in the coming years, the club signed and acquired the Cameroonian Alexandre Song as Captain. Former Arsenal, West Ham and Barcelona midfielder, Song has established himself as one of the pillars of the formation, both morally, physically and technically. The club also attracted other renowned players, notably Cameroonian footballer Dany Nounkeu (former player of Evian-TG, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Bursaspor); Senegalese Diafra Sakho (former player of Rennes, West Ham, Neuchâtel), nicknamed “the fireman” for his scoring abilities; Cameroonian Carlos Kameni (Le Havre AC, Malaga CF) who joined the club as a goalkeeper; and Burkinabe midfielder Alain Traoré, former striker of AS Monaco.

More recently, and as part of its goal to establish itself as a stronghold on the national and regional level and becoming the PSG Dream Team of Africa, the club recruited as coach the former French footballer (defender) Thierry Froger, at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.

“The addition of our international players and coaches, complemented by the rapid rise of our Djiboutian players has empowered us to establish a solid, powerful, ambitious formation with an impressive team chemistry. This is aptly reflected in our consecutive winning performances, for which I would like to thank the entire team. I would also like to thank our fans for their constant support.” commented Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss, President of Arta Solar 7, while inaugurating the AS7 Fan Club, accompanied on the occasion by Arta Solar 7 Captain Alexandre Song; Malik Ali Dini, the Club’s Secretary General; and famous Djiboutian singer Rafary.

Thierry Froger, Arta Solar 7 coach added: “Arta Solar 7 has mobilized world-class talents with extensive expertise accumulated in the World Cup, Champions Leagues and the most prestigious leagues in European football to build this impressive formation that I have the honor to coach. The players’ talent, thoroughness and discipline have allowed us to achieve these victories, and we are extremely proud to be part of this wonderful adventure. For our next objective, the club has now its eyes on sub-regional competitions. We will make sure to achieve this!”

In April 2021, FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Arta Solar 7’s progress and achievements, an accolade that reflects the sound strategic choices made by the Club’s President and management.

Arta Solar 7 continues to pile up victories, hoping to promote the development and professionalization of Djiboutian football, which recently gained momentum, thanks to the national team’s victories in regional and pan-African championships.

About Arta Solar 7:

The Arta Solar 7 Sports Association, more commonly abbreviated as Arta Solar 7, is a Djiboutian first division football club founded in 1980 and based in Djibouti, the country’s capital. The team is chaired and sponsored by businessman Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss and his solar energy company Solar 7. The Arta Solar 7 has an impressive track record of victories in the Djibouti FA Cup and the Djibouti Premier league, in the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions.

