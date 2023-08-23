Djibouti Silenced by Uganda in CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifier

Ugandan club Kampala Queens FC dominated FAD FC (Djibouti) with a 6-1 victory in a Group A match of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Zone qualifiers.

Captain Fazila Ikwaput scored a hat trick, putting the home side ahead 3-0 by halftime. The match took place Monday at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, central Uganda.

Shortly after halftime, Rahma Moustapha Aden netted a goal for the visitors at the 53th-minute mark. Aden took advantage of a lapse in the Kampala Queens’ defense.

However, Kampala Queens intensified their offense, and defender Elizabeth Nakigozi increased the lead to 4-1 in the 71st minute.

Ikwaput added two more goals, raising her competition tally to eight. This victory positioned Kampala Queens in second place with 7 points, trailing the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia on goal difference, with the latter having one more game in hand.

“The players responded well and I thank Ikwaput for scoring five goals in one match,” Kampala Queens coach Charles Ssenyange told Xinhua post-match.

Earlier, Burundi’s Buja Queens FC edged out Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan) 1-0. Captain Asha Djafari clinched the only goal during the added time of the first half. Yei Joint Stars’ goalkeeper Nawal Isaac Henry Majok thwarted Topister Situma’s penalty attempt in the 58th minute.

Group A action resumes Thursday when Commercial Bank of Ethiopia plays Yei Joint Stars, and FAD FC takes on Buja Queens. Group B outcomes have been determined, with JKT Queens from Tanzania and Vihiga Queens (Kenya) securing their semi-final spots.

The top team from the CECAFA Zonal qualifiers will participate in the CAF Women’s Championship League 2023, scheduled for November in Cote d’Ivoire.