Djibouti’s Youssouf Elected African Union Chair Amid Calls for Stronger Continental Unity

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf has been elected as the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), clinching the role after a competitive race against Kenya’s veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

The announcement, made Saturday during the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, positions Youssouf to steer the 55-member bloc through a critical period marked by security crises, economic fragmentation, and global geopolitical shifts.

Youssouf, who will serve a four-year term starting in 2025, replaces outgoing AUC head Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad. Faki’s tenure, spanning two terms since 2017, drew mixed reviews, with praise for institutional reforms but criticism over the AU’s muted response to conflicts in Sudan, the Sahel, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Analysts view Youssouf’s election as a nod to smaller nations’ growing influence within the bloc, challenging the historical dominance of regional heavyweights like Nigeria, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

In his December campaign pitch, Youssouf outlined an ambitious agenda: revitalizing the AU’s Peace and Security Council, accelerating the long-delayed operationalization of the African Standby Force, and securing sustainable funding to reduce reliance on foreign donors, who still bankroll over 60% of the AU’s budget. He also pledged to prioritize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to dismantle trade barriers that have stifled intra-African commerce, which languishes at just 15% of the continent’s total trade volume.

“The Africa we want is one of peace, integration, and prosperity,” Youssouf declared after his victory. “Our continent must shine on the global stage—not as a bystander, but as a decisive actor.” His rhetoric echoes the AU’s longstanding aspirations, yet skeptics question how he will translate vision into action. The AU has long grappled with bureaucratic inertia and member states’ reluctance to cede sovereignty, particularly on security matters.

Youssouf’s background offers clues to his approach. As Djibouti’s top diplomat since 2005, he cultivated strategic ties with global powers, leveraging his nation’s position along key shipping routes. Djibouti hosts military bases for the U.S., China, and France, a balancing act that some observers say could inform his diplomatic style. “Youssouf understands the art of navigating competing interests,” said AU policy analyst Zainab Usman. “But the AUC chair requires more than diplomacy—it demands rallying consensus among 55 fractious governments.”

Immediate challenges loom. The AU faces pressure to mediate Sudan’s spiraling civil war, contain jihadist violence in the Sahel and Mozambique, and address a wave of coups that have upended democratic norms. Meanwhile, the bloc’s credibility hangs on resolving internal disputes, such as the bitter rivalry between Morocco and Algeria over Western Sahara’s status.

Financing remains another hurdle. Despite a 2016 initiative to self-fund the AU through a 0.2% levy on imports, only 14 countries have fully complied. Youssouf’s success may hinge on convincing economic giants like Nigeria and Egypt to meet their obligations.

Regional reactions to his win have been cautiously optimistic. “His focus on trade and free movement aligns with our goals,” said AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene, referencing the bloc’s push for visa-free travel and streamlined cross-border trade. However, civil society groups urge Youssouf to prioritize governance and human rights, areas where the AU has faced accusations of complacency.

As Youssouf prepares to take office, the stakes are clear. The AU’s founding vision of an “integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa” remains elusive. His ability to bridge divides, enforce accountability, and amplify Africa’s voice globally will determine whether this chapter becomes a turning point—or another missed opportunity.