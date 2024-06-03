Djiku and Bukari Join National Team Camp

Black Stars defender Alexander Dziku has joined his colleague in camp as they prepare for two world cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic this week.

The Turkey based defender missed the first two days of training due to an arm injury but joined the squad for training at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday as part of the build up to the two crucial games.

The former Strasbourg player is a major part of Coach Otto Addo’s side following top quality performances since his debut in October 2020.

Djiku has made 27 appearances and scored two goals for Ghana.

Osman Bukari also trained with the rest of the squad at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, after arriving in Accra on Friday.

The winger missed the first training session due to his move from Red Star Belgrade to Austin FC in the Major League Soccer.

The Black Stars would continue their training on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Ghana is fourth in Group I of the qualifiers with three points, following one win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros in Moroni.